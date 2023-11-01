U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.19.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.05. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $136.67. The company has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.