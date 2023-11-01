U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $92.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.52.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

