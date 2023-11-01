Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading 4% Higher

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.07. 115,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,423,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. William Blair downgraded Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.03. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.00% and a negative return on equity of 273.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $26,698.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,854.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,818 shares of company stock valued at $124,455. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,732 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,759,000 after acquiring an additional 736,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,759 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,969,000 after acquiring an additional 88,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,323,000 after acquiring an additional 50,791 shares during the period.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

