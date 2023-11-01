Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TZOO. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Travelzoo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

TZOO opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $10.86.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $628,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,207,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,260,683.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 595,598 shares of company stock worth $3,970,204. 57.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Travelzoo by 7.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Travelzoo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Travelzoo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Travelzoo by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

