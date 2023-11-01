TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOWN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.91 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

