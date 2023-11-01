TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.
TMX Group Stock Down 3.1 %
X opened at C$28.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.16. The company has a market cap of C$8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.48. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$25.59 and a 1 year high of C$30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TMX Group
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.