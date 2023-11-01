Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $251.95 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $251.95 million and approximately $26.28 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00031995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00022129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,332,359,073 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

