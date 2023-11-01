The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Position Trimmed by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,837 shares of company stock worth $6,792,923. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $309.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.70 and its 200-day moving average is $277.54. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

