SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

NYSE SXC opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SunCoke Energy

In other news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $153,242.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,793.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

