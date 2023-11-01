Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 41.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in MetLife by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

