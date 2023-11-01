Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,064 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039,505 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $391,652,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,755 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $166.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

