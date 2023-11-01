Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,064 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $166.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

