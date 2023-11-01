Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.7 %

DG opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $260.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

