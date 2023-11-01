Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 8,737 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.37. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.