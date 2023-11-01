Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.10 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,521,000 after acquiring an additional 64,599 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $104.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.48 and its 200-day moving average is $113.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.47.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

