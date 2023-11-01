Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Stryker by 95,685.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

