Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 139.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.40.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total transaction of $3,929,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total value of $3,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $637,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total value of $3,171,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,740,200 shares in the company, valued at $334,501,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,607,265. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks stock opened at $200.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $201.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

