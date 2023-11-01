StockNews.com Lowers Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.84.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Range Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

