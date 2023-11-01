StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LPTH. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a buy rating for the company.

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

LPTH opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.65.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. Equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 845,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,241,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

