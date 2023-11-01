StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Price Performance

Shares of CVV opened at $5.75 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 million, a PE ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 32,715 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $207,413.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 820,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,553.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in CVD Equipment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 83,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CVD Equipment by 13.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in CVD Equipment by 8.2% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.