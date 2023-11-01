StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RKDA

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of RKDA opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.92) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 271.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 151,371 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the first quarter worth $395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.