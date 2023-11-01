StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.65.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
