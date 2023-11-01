StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158,275.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.33. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.