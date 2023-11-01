StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

NYSE AWX opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. Avalon has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $7.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

See Also

