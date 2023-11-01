StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Price Performance
NYSE AWX opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. Avalon has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $7.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.82.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
