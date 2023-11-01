Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Receives $16.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Check from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sterling Check by 53.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,685,000 after buying an additional 1,860,674 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Check by 19.5% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,838,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,065,000 after buying an additional 626,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Check by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,888,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,960,000 after buying an additional 66,555 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sterling Check by 59.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,959,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after buying an additional 728,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,111,000 after purchasing an additional 131,575 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 559.00 and a beta of 0.17. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Sterling Check had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

