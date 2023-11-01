SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SP. William Blair cut SP Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of SP opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $992.91 million, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.34.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.41 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 2.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SP Plus by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SP Plus by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 30,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

