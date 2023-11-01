Short Interest in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expands By 5.8%

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Forrester Research

In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $35,755.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,040.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 1,200 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $547,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $35,755.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,040.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,417 shares of company stock worth $77,393 in the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Forrester Research

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 109.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Forrester Research by 846.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut shares of Forrester Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Forrester Research Price Performance

FORR stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $447.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

