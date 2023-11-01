Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHLS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

SHLS stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.94 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

