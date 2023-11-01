Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $329,250.85

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Seele-N has a market cap of $329,250.85 and approximately $396.65 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00015248 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,371.19 or 1.00036300 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007328 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011082 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded up 88.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00001461 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $381.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

