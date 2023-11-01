Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 918.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,841 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,846,400,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

EPD opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.