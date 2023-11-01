Savant Capital LLC Has $7.90 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average is $106.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $116.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

