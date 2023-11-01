Savant Capital LLC Has $5.27 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Read Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.