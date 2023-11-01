Savant Capital LLC Has $11.08 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,016,000 after buying an additional 142,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Argus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.93.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $188.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.92 and a 12-month high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

