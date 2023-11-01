Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,861 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $186.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.87 and its 200 day moving average is $209.26. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $139.52 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

