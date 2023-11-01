Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 159.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,335 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,115 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

CMCSA stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

