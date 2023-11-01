Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Stock Performance
RBCN stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. Rubicon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.34.
Rubicon Technology Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th.
Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technology
About Rubicon Technology
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
