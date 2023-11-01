Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 490 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.1% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.0 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.34 and a 200 day moving average of $109.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 36.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.