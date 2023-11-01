Ripio Credit Network One Day Volume Reaches $42,170.47 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 1st. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $42,170.47 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00015248 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,371.19 or 1.00036300 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007328 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011082 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 88.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00140412 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $42,092.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

