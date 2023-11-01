Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after buying an additional 738,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Republic Services by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 46,736 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $148.47 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

