Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.06% from the company’s current price.

RGEN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

Repligen Trading Up 17.9 %

Shares of RGEN opened at $134.56 on Wednesday. Repligen has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $212.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.93 and its 200 day moving average is $158.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.93 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Repligen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Repligen by 18.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

