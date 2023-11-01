Raymond James Trims Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Target Price to $147.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $155.00 to $147.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.23.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

