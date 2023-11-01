Raymond James Lowers Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $90.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on THC. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.38.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

