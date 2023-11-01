Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,858 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.84. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.58.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

