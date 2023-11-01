Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.20 million. Rambus had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Rambus Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. Rambus has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $951,821.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $575,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

