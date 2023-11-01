Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 1,393 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,070,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE NOC opened at $471.15 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $553.66. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $447.83 and a 200-day moving average of $448.19.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $500.20.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

