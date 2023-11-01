Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $3.28 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,640 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

TJX stock opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.93 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.68. The company has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.