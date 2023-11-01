Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 1,299 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,970,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 7th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.