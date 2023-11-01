Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.44. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

