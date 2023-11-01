ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $34.15

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.15, but opened at $33.41. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $33.58, with a volume of 371,652 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,060.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter worth $215,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

See Also

