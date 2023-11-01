Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of PIRS opened at $0.24 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $23.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.21. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.44% and a negative return on equity of 90.41%. The business had revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.