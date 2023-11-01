Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PIRS opened at $0.24 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $23.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.21. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.44% and a negative return on equity of 90.41%. The business had revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 149.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

