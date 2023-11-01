Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRSFree Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PIRS opened at $0.24 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $23.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.21. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.44% and a negative return on equity of 90.41%. The business had revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 149.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

